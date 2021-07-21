Team India produced an unlikely comeback against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (July 20) as the lower order batsmen chased down a score of 276 runs after the top order faltered. The visitors eventually won the game by seven wickets, taking a 2-0 lead and sealing the three-match ODI series. This was also India’s fifth consecutive win over Sri Lanka in One-Day Internationals. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Stat Highlights: Deepak Chahar Shines in IND’s Seven-Wicket Win.

With many of the main stars rested after the World Test Championship and with England tour on the horizon, India took a much-inexperienced team for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka with Rahul Dravid leading the side in the absence of regular coaches. Despite many changes, the Men in Blue were the favourites against a new-look Sri Lanka outfit and the so-called India B team delivered, winning the ODI series with a dramatic win. Indian Test Players Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, BCCI Shares Pictures.

Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched up an 84-run partnership for the 8th wicket – second-highest for India in ODIs – leading the team to a win from a losing position. Following this display, fans were excited with the team’s grit and determination and praised the team and coach Rahul Dravid for a sensational win.

Rajasthan Royals

B team? 😊 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 20, 2021

Tip For BCCI

Hope #BCCI puts a match between Indian and India B soon! — Predhin Tom Sapru (@predhin) July 21, 2021

Legendary Coach

#BCCI India B team coached by legendary #RahulDravid Its high Time for #BCCI to make him national team coach. His neevr giving up in any situation And hero for the match deepak chahr what a spectacular display of batting from him joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/zSDlrakXro — vipul (@vipulkumargarg) July 21, 2021

Dream Team

#INDvSL #RahulDravid Some people called it as India B team. Dhawan to everyone - pic.twitter.com/DFtIugbRH1 — Sanki Bhediya (@sanki_bhediya) July 20, 2021

The Artist

India B well played #RahulDravid Mickey Arthur Ravi Shastri Deepak Chahar The Art. The Artist 👇👇 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/rmBSDeYmun — Punologist™ (@Punology1) July 20, 2021

Both India and Sri Lanka will be aiming to end the ODI series on a high when they face off in the third and final match on Friday. With the series already sealed, the teams are expected to make a number of changes giving another set of youngsters a chance to impress.

