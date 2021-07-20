Pace bowler Deepak Chahar hammered 69 off 82 deliveries and shared an unbeaten 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket to bring India back from the dead and win the second One-day International by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka had made 275/9 in their 50 overs while India reached the target with five balls to spare. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Highlights.

India needed 16 runs to win in the last three overs and the duo ensured the visitors do not lose any wickets and then guided the Shikhar Dhawan-led side to win with five balls to spare. Chasing 276, India got off to flying start but were soon put on the back-foot as opener Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan departed in quick successions to reduce visitors at 39/2. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey stitched a 26-run stand but Wanindu Hasaranga trapped the opening batsman in front of the stumps in the 12th over.

India breath on short partnerships as Suryakumar Yadav gave the visitors a glimmer of hope. However, the right-handed batsman departed after scoring his half-century as India got reduced to 160/6. After losing Hardik and Krunal Pandya India were in a spot of bother before Deepak Chahar revived the visitors' innings.

# This is the first time India have successfully chased down a target of 250+ without any of the top three scoring 50+ since 2015.

# India now has 93 wins against Sri Lanka, the most wins against an opponent in ODI cricket.

# This is India's 12th consecutive successful run-chase against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

# This is the second-highest (84*) 8th wicket stand for India in ODIs.

# Deepak Chahar becomes seventh batsman to score 50-plus runs in ODIs at number eight.

Earlier opting to bat first, Charith Asalanka (65) and Chamika Karunaratne (44*) played fighting knocks as Sri Lanka scored 275/9 in the allotted 50 overs. For India, Bhuvneshwar and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each while Chahar chipped in with two.

