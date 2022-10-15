The big time arrives as we gear up to witness the opening match of the T20I World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka (SL) and Namibia (NAM) scheduled to take place on 16 October (Sunday) at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Australia. The first encounter of the season will kick-off at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs NAM T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka vs Namibia Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs NAM Cricket Match in Geelong.

Sri Lanka and Namibia will battle it out in the first match of the round 1 of the coveted event on Sunday. The two sides belong to Group A in round 1 alongwith two other teams; Netherlands and UAE. SL and NAM both concluded their warm-up match on a high note. Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 33 runs with the help of Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga's key performances while as, Namibia after an exceptional display of bowling defended a low score of 138 against Ireland and won the match by 11 runs. With such an impressive win, Namibia will be boosted to face the potent Sri Lankan side with positive intent on Sunday.

SL vs NAM, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), JJ Smit (NAM) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - David Wiese (NAM), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Jan Frylinck (NAM) could be our all-rounders.

SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Bernard Scholtz (NAM) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs NAM, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Kusal Mendis (SL),Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Gerhard Erasmus (NAM), JJ Smit (NAM),David Wiese (NAM), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Jan Frylinck (NAM),Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Bernard Scholtz (NAM).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as David Wiese (NAM) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).