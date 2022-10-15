Sri Lanka takes on Namibia in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The SL vs NAM is the First Round match as teams eye entry into Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20I match will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 16, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platform.

SL vs NAM Head to Head Record in T20Is

Sri Lanka and Namibia have faced each-other just once in T20Is. Sri Lanka leads the head-to-head record having won that game. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) Wanindu Hasarange (SL) David Wiese (NAM) Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SL Likely Playing 11: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapasksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Chameera, Madhushan.

NAM Indies Likely Playing 11: Stephan Baard, Lohandre Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cook, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo .

