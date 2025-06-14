South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: A historic day (Day 4 of the SA vs AUS final) awaits South Africa cricket as they stand within touching distance of lifting the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) mace. You can check the South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Aiden Markram (102*) and Temba Bavuma battled it out on Day 3 after Australia set a 282-run target and the two right-handers stitched an unbeaten 143-run partnership, one that has brought South Africa on the cusp of a historic win. South Africa National Cricket Team now needs just 69 runs to win the ICC WTC 2025 title and end a 27-year trophy drought. South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SA vs AUS World Test Championship Cricket Match Telecast on TV?

Australia seemed to have the upper hand early on Day 3 with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood hanging out there in the middle in a bid to extend their lead. Mitchell Starc struck an unbeaten half-century (58*), one that helped Australia post a 282-run target for South Africa to chase down. Given how effective the Australia National Cricket Team pacers were in the second innings of the match, many would have expected a similar kind of domination. But Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma flattened the Australian bowling attack and nullified all kinds of threat in their partnership. While Aiden Markram became just the third batter to hit a century in a WTC final, Temba Bavuma battled through a hamstring injury but continued to bat, scoring an unbeaten 65.

While South Africa are outright favourites to win and become the third team to lift the ICC WTC mace, cricket can be a largely unpredictable game. Australia need eight more wickets but with just 69 runs to play, one can that their chances of winning the ICC WTC 2025 final are close to zero. However, with some quick wickets can induce panic into the South African dressing room. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram Joins Plethora of Legends Following Historic Lord’s Ton Against Australia.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Squads

South Africa National Cricket Team: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

