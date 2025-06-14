South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa are on the cusp of ending their ICC trophy drought as they need 69 more runs to defeat Australia in the WTC (World Test Championship) final. The Proteas let go of a massive advantage with the last pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood getting the Australians to a healthy 281-run lead in their second innings, which looked incomprehensible at one point. The momentum which they had, considering how the wicket had behaved, though, was lost courtesy some brilliant batting by Temba Bavuma and centurion Aiden Markram. The duo will feel they can get the job done if they apply themselves once again on a fresh day. South Africa versus Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:00 PM IST. Will It Rain in London During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Aiden Markram scored a century, which was remarkable in many ways, considering the Proteas did not have a centurion in any finals so far. It came against a side like Australia, which makes it even more praiseworthy. Temba Bavum, despite battling a hamstring injury, has been an able support and it will now be down to the duo to avoid what the Proteas’ infamous choking at a crucial juncture.

Australia need wickets right from the first ball and they need it in heaps. Mitchell Starc has been expensive, but we know he can get the wickets. We could see Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins operating in pairs with support from Nathan Lyon after ten overs or so. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram Joins Plethora of Legends Following Historic Lord’s Ton Against Australia.

South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 Match Details

Match South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 Date Saturday, June 14 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Lord's Cricket Ground, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 is taking place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Saturday, June 14. The live action in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 will begin at 03:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards. Check out ICC WTC 2025 Final viewing options below. Keshav Maharaj Admits Dreaming of ICC WTC 2025 Final Glory for South Africa Cricket Team, Says ‘It Would Mean Everything’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC Events, including the World Test Championship in India. So, fans can find telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV. For the South Africa vs Australia online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4?

The ICC WTC 2025 Final free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, with Star Sports Network owning the digital rights as well. So, SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4 live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website platform for fans in India, which will require a subscription to watch. South Africa have one hand on the trophy and this could be one of their biggest days in their cricketing history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).