South Africa Win by 57 Runs! A fine win in the end for South Africa as they begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win. Canada played well in the patches but you need to be at your absolute best to beat a top opponent like the proteas.
Marco Jansen struck twice in this over, was on hat-trick as well, to take South Africa closer to victory. Meanwhile, Navneet Dhaliwal has completed his half-century and he has been a standout batter for his side. Mere formalities remain in this game now with Canada needing over 30 runs per over.
So Lungi Ngidi came back into the attack and he broke the partnership. It was Harsh Thaker who was Caught by at third man. Down to last five overs now. H Thaker c Kagiso Rabada b Lungi Ngidi 33(29)
Nice little partnership for Canada between Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker. It is worth 54 off 44 balls. Something to cheer for Canada as they need 115 more runs to win in 42 balls.
End of Powerplay overs and Canada have lost four wickets. Canada now need 164 runs in 84 balls to win with required run-rate jumping to over 11 runs per over.
Three early wickets for Lungi Ngidi as he dents Canada upfront. We are still in the Powerplay overs and Canada have lost both their openers including captain Dilpreet Bajwa and Nicholas Kirton the latest to be dismissed.
South Africa finish with massive total on the board. Canada will have to bat exceptionally to chase this down. David Miller smashed 39 off 23 balls to help his side cross the 200-run mark and giving him company was Tristan Stubbs (34 off 19 balls). Do join us back for Canada's response with the bat.
Last two overs to go and South Africa have recovered well after some quick wickets. Tristan Stubbs and David Miller will now eye for final onslaught and take South Africa past the 200-run mark.
OUT! Canada chipping away with wickets here as South Africa lose another one. Ansh Patel is having a great night with the ball as he accounts for Dewald Brevis, his third wicket. Brevis is caught near cover. D Brevis c Nicholas Kirton b Ansh Patel 6(6)
OUT! Second wicket of the night for Ansh Patel as he accounts for Ryan Rickelton, he is caught near the long-on boundary rope. Ryan Rickelton c Harsh Thaker b Ansh Patel 33(21)
South Africa National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its ninth match today, Monday, 9 February, as 2024 runners-up South Africa take on Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the Proteas, this fixture represents the start of their quest to go one step further than their previous final appearance, while Canada look to secure a landmark victory in their second successive tournament appearance. South Africa vs Canada Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 9.
The match is being held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, providing a grand stage for what many consider a "David vs Goliath" battle in Group D. South Africa have dealt with early squad disruption following injuries to Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi. In their place, the Proteas have welcomed Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs into the main squad. Rickelton, in particular, enters the tournament in sensational form, having smashed two centuries in recent domestic competition. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
Canada, meanwhile, arrive with a new leader. Dilpreet Bajwa has taken over the captaincy from Nicholas Kirton for this edition. The Canadian side went unbeaten through the Americas Regional Qualifier to secure their spot, winning all six of their matches.
South Africa National Cricket Team Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka.
Canada National Cricket Team Squad
Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker.