South Africa National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its ninth match today, Monday, 9 February, as 2024 runners-up South Africa take on Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the Proteas, this fixture represents the start of their quest to go one step further than their previous final appearance, while Canada look to secure a landmark victory in their second successive tournament appearance. South Africa vs Canada Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 9.

The match is being held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, providing a grand stage for what many consider a "David vs Goliath" battle in Group D. South Africa have dealt with early squad disruption following injuries to Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi. In their place, the Proteas have welcomed Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs into the main squad. Rickelton, in particular, enters the tournament in sensational form, having smashed two centuries in recent domestic competition. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Canada, meanwhile, arrive with a new leader. Dilpreet Bajwa has taken over the captaincy from Nicholas Kirton for this edition. The Canadian side went unbeaten through the Americas Regional Qualifier to secure their spot, winning all six of their matches.

South Africa National Cricket Team Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Tristan Stubbs, Kwena Maphaka.

Canada National Cricket Team Squad

Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker.