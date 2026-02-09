South Africa National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Free Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening week as South Africa face Canada in Match 9 today, Monday, 9 February. The fixture, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marks the tournament debut for the Proteas, who enter as one of the heavy favourites following their runner-up finish in 2024. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
Canada, led by 23-year-old captain Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, return to the world stage after a dominant qualification campaign. Facing a star-studded South African line-up in the world’s largest cricket stadium presents a significant challenge for the Canadian side, who are looking to secure a historic upset in Group D. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Where to Watch South Africa vs Canada Live Streaming
Broadcasting for the 2026 edition is handled by a network of regional partners. Below is the breakdown of where to watch the match live:
|Region
|TV Channel
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (App & Web)
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App / DStv Stream
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|NOW / Sky Go
|Canada & USA
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / ESPN+
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Global
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (Select territories)
The weather in Ahmedabad is forecast to be clear and dry, with temperatures around 24°C at the start of play. Dew is expected to play a factor in the second innings, which may influence the captain winning the toss to bowl first.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).