South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 3 Live Streaming on Sony Liv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After posting 400 runs in the first innings, England took six quick wickets against South Africa in the fourth Test and are looking all set to clinch the encounter. At stumps on Day 2, the home side was batting at 88/6, still trailing by 312 runs off England’s total. Quinton de Kock is last of the recognized batsmen and must eye to get the Proteas side closer to England’s total. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Day 3 of SA vs ENG 4th Test. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 4th Test Match.

Earlier in the day, England came out to bat at 194/4. None of the top-order batsmen were able to score a century. However, some vital contributions from the tail-enders guided the visitors to 400. In reply, the English pacers put on a brilliant display of fast bowling and rattled the South African top-order. Mark Wood was the pick of the pacers with three wickets while Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes got one wicket apiece. Below, we'll look at the lime streaming and other relevant details of the match. Ben Stokes Issues Apology for Verbal Spat With Fan During South Africa vs England Johannesburg Test.

When to Watch of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 3 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The third day of the fourth Test match between South Africa and England is scheduled on January 26, 2020 (Sunday). The SA vs ENG is being played at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the Day 3 of the encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Day 3: TV Channel and Broadcast Details SA vs ENG

Sony Pictures Sports Network as it is the official broadcaster of England’s 2019-20 Tour of South Africa. So, the Day 3 of the fourth Test between South Africa and England will be telecast live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20, Day 3 online

Day 3 of South Africa vs England 4th Test Match 2019-20 Test match will be streamed live on Sony Liv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details.

As of now, England are well placed on the driver's seat and are firm favourites to clinch the encounter. Moreover, they are already 2-1 in the four-match series which means a win or even a draw will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, De Kock and the Proteas tail-enders will have to put on a stupendous effort in order to avoid a humiliating defeat.