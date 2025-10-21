South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team is set to up against the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 21. The SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is a pretty important one for the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team. The Fatima Sana-led side has no wins in five matches so far in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but is not out of the race to make it to the semi-finals as of now. A win for Pakistan, which will be an upset at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, will keep Fatima Sana and co afloat in the tournament and achieving that would take a massive, massive effort from the bottom-placed side. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Sri Lanka Move to Sixth Spot Following 7-Run Win Against Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana and Co Knocked Out From Semifinal Race.

Laura Wolvaardt and South Africa, on the other hand, will head into the SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match looking to prepare for the knockout rounds after having a sensational winning run in the tournament. South Africa had suffered a shock defeat in their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 202,5, but since then, they have been absolutely unstoppable. As a matter of fact, the Proteas are already in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals and although the outcome of this clash does not hold any significance for them, Laura Wolvaardt and co would not take Pakistan lightly at all. Both teams will also have an eye on the weather in Colombo, with rain having had an impact on several games at the venue. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 22 and Who Will Win SA-W vs PAK-W?

SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, October 21 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in match 22 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 21. The SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SA-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. South Africa are outright favourites to win the SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match and expect them to come out on top with Pakistan fighting hard.

