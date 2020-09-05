India pacer Sreesanth seems to be in great touch after making a return to training post the COVID-19 halt. The 37-year-old, whose life ban from cricket was reduced to seven years and is set to end on September 13, has already returned to training and is preparing hard to prove his fitness and get back into the Kerala state team. Sreesanth has been sharing regular videos of him bowling in the nets and has kept his fans updated about his fitness. On Saturday, the fast bowler shared one such video where he can be seen bowling a canny slower delivery to fox the batsman. Sreesanth Could Be Included in Kerala’s Ranji Team.

The World Cup winner returned to training after five months of lockdown and has been practising at a cricket academy in Kerala. He has already been included in the probable squad of the Kerala state Ranji Trophy team and will have to prove his fitness to break into the side. But Sreesanth already looks geared up for the occasion. In his recent video, the speedster can be foxing the batsman with a slower delivery outside the off-stump. ‘Sreesanth Is Still Unplayable’: Kerala Batsman Sachin Baby Eager to See World Cup Winner Back in Action.

Sreesanth Returns to Training Foxes Batsman

He has been sharing regular videos of him bowling at the nets. Sreesanth has already impressed the fans with his variety of deliveries. He returned to practice on August 30 after the government allowed sportspersons to train outside in the unlock lockdown 1 guidelines. “Back in nets ..nd it’s the best feeling..wearing spikes and running in,” he had tweeted after his first training session.

Rockstar Back on Fire

Rockstar back on fire — ᴘᴀɴᴋᴀᴊ sʜᴀʀᴍᴀ (@pankajbhagi3) September 5, 2020

Dangerous Bowler

Now u useing slower one also Now u are more dengerous to bestman — aShUtOSh mISHrA🗨️ (@ThEAsHuToShH) September 5, 2020

Time to Shine Again Sreesanth

You have gone through a lot and it's time for you to shine again. Hope your daughter is the ultimate angel keeping you in this run again. Earlier you ran for recognition. Now you run for becoming the sensation. God bless you bro. 🇮🇳 — durga prasad namana (@durga_namana) September 5, 2020

Happy to See You Back

👍👍 happy to see you back. Fingers crossed for the renji season😍 — സോമേട്ടൻ 🙏 (@somettan_) September 5, 2020

Sreesanth will be playing for the first time since 2013 if he is selected in the Kerala squad. He last played in IPL 2013 before being banned for life due to allegedly fixing games. The Supreme Court, however, overturned the lifetime ban imposed by BCCI and reduced it to seven years. Sreesanth’s last first-class cricket match was at the Irani Cup in 2013.

