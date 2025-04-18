Two wins and five defeats in seven matches in IPL 2025. Safe to say, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have not had the campaign that they'd have hoped for in IPL 2025. After the highs of IPL 2024, where Pat Cummins and his men revolutionised batting in the tournament, shattering records and finishing as runners-up, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League has been one to forget. Amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's poor form in IPL 2025, one might be eager to know what their chances of qualification are and in this article, we shall take a look at just that. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals Maintain Numero Uno Position, Mumbai Indians Notch Up Second-Successive Win.

Pat Cummins and his team languish in the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table, with only four points from a possible 14 gained so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad have seven matches left and they would need a reversal of fortunes big time if they are to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Inconsistency has plagued Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 campaign. An example--against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off the second-highest run-chase in IPL history with Abhishek Sharma scoring a blistering century. But their very next game saw Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting fall flat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been pushed into one corner with five defeats in seven matches. Pat Cummins and his team has a total of seven matches left in IPL 2025 and one can still say that their fortune is in their hands. Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenario as of now is to win six out of their seven remaining matches. Now, the chances of this happening cannot be counted out at all, as Sunrisers Hyderabad can go on a winning run from here on.

But the likelihood of it happening this season is something which can be debated. Given how they have performed so far, it will be tough for Sunrisers Hyderabad to string together six wins in seven matches, but again, given the number of quality players in their ranks, the chances of this happening is very much there. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won one title so far, which came way back in 2016 and will be desperate to add another to their trophy cabinet.

