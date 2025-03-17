SRH IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: The runners-up from last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their Indian Premier League Season 18 with a home game, against rivals Rajasthan Royals on March 23. SRH will be playing in the very second game of IPL 2025, after the campaign opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Led by their captain from the past season, Pat Cummins, SRH are one of the most lethal, well-balanced sides in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, you can download the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. The franchise won their only title in 2016, and would definitely be eyeing to finish the unfinished job from IPL 2024 where they ended runners and could win the title. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

The Orange Army had kept their core intact, especially their fierce batting power ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Feared for the high totals they posted last season, SRH possesses similar threats with similar names this time as well. The Hyderabad-based franchise has a top-notch foreign core highlighted by Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen. They also have a strong Indian core, filled with T20 specialists, and energetic youngsters. IPL 2025 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All Franchises in Cash-Rich Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament.

Date Time (IST) Match Venue March 23 3:30 PM SRH vs RR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad March 27 7:30 PM SRH vs LSG Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad March 30 3:30 PM DC vs SRH ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam April 3 7:30 PM KKR vs SRH Eden Gardens, Kolkata April 6 7:30 PM SRH vs GT Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 12 7:30 PM SRH vs PBKS Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 17 7:30 PM MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai April 23 7:30 PM SRH vs MI Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad April 25 7:30 PM CSK vs SRH M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 2 7:30 PM GT vs SRH Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 5 7:30 PM SRH vs DC Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 10 7:30 PM SRH vs KKR Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad May 13 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru May 18 7:30 PM LSG vs SRH Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

SRH team management have managed to tick all major boxes in the IPL 2025 mega auctions and retentions. The batting core was long secured, besides they have managed to sign Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel, who have been specialists in the format. The middle order also looks fierce. The pace led by the captain himself will be joined by Indian ace Jaydev Unadkat, who fills in the spot of legend Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sunrisers also have a core of new faces to surprise opponents. But, in one area they do have a big lacking, and that's spin, a segment where they excelled not long time back.

