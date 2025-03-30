Mitchell Starc won the Man of the Match award in the DC vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in Vizag on March 30. The Australian left-arm pacer was at his best in the match, picking up his maiden T20 five-wicket haul and dismantling the much-feared batting order of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mitchell Starc dismissed Ishan Kishan (1), Nitish Kumar Reddy (0), Travis Head (22), Harshal Patel (5) and Wiaan Mulder (9) to ensure that Sunrisers Hyderabad were bowled out for 163 runs. Delhi Capitals ended up winning the match comfortably by seven wickets. Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mitchell Starc’s Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, Faf du Plessis' Fifty Help DC Register Back-to-Back Victories.

Mitchell Starc Wins Man of the Match Award in DC vs SRH

