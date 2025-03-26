Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The SRH vs LSG encounter will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27. The Hyderabad vs Super Giants clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers are entering this contest with a dominating victory over the Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 7.

Talking about the Hyderabad-based franchise, the Pat Cummins-led side thrashed the Rajasthan Royals. SRH smashed the second-highest total in IPL history (286/6). Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden century in the cash-rich league, whereas Travis Head hammered a blistering half-century. While defending, Rajasthan ended up scoring 242/6, thanks to fighting half-centuries by Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. The Pat Cummins-led side secured a 44-run victory in the high-scoring affair over the Royals.

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants suffered a one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Super Giants scored 209/8 after Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran slammed brilliant half-centuries. While chasing, Delhi's Ashutosh Sharma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 66 runs that helped Capitals to secure a close win. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Hyderabad and Lucknow, fans are eager to know what the weather will be during the match hours in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad Weather Live

The SRH vs LSG much-awaited encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played in Hyderabad on March 27. The seventh match of the IPL 2025 between Hyderabad and Lucknow will see no rain throughout the day. During match hours, there are no predictions of rain, which means fans are likely to see the full IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. The temperature will be on the hotter side, with the average temperature staying around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. In the evening, the temperature will drop to 31 to 28 degrees Celsius. A full match is expected on the cards. Fact Check: Did Stump Mic Catch Rishabh Pant Saying 'Buddha Jaanse Maar Dega' While Keeping Wickets In DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here's the Truth.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is good for batting. The bowlers have found it hard to restrict the run flow. Teams prefer chasing at this venue as the pitch remains the same throughout the match. It is expected to be another high-scoring match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on Thursday in Hyderabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).