Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 eliminator. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020. SRH is led by David Warner, while RCB plays under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. SRH defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous game, while RCB lost to Delhi Capitals in their last league game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator bet odds, betting tips, predictions and favourites amongst Hyderabad and Bangalore. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

SRH made it to the playoffs by registering a thumping victory against Mumbai Indians in their last match where they chased down the target of 150 runs in just 17.1 overs and with 10 wickets in hand. The orange army has won their last three games in a row and is in tremendous form. On the other hand, RCB will be entering the playoffs with three defeats in a row and will have to give their best to reach Qualifier 2.

SRH vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have gone with Sunrisers Hyderabad as their favourite and this simply due to their current brilliant performance. SRH was almost out of the race for playoffs, however, they made it big in their last three league games where they registered victory with a huge margin. Bet365 has placed bet odds 1.80 for SRH, while for RCB it is 2.00.

SRH vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

If we speak of SRH vs RCB head to head record, Hyderabad leads Bangalore by 9-7. Also, the orange army opening pairs Warner and Wriddhiman Saha are in great form, with their bowling department also doing well, we can choose Sunrisers Hyderabad as the favourites for IPL 2020 eliminator.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).