Steve Smith Gets Trolled by Wife Dani Willis After Losing in Mario Kart

Steve Smith and Dani Willis (Photo Credits: Instagram/Dani Willis)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sporting competitions across the world have been either cancelled or suspended. Sports stars are taking this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and spend quality time with family and Australian batsman Steve Smith is no different. The 30-year-old has been fairly active on social media while being away from cricket and is keeping his fans informed of his daily activities. However, this time it was Smith’s wife Dani Willis, who shared a fun video of the cricketer. Steve Smith Teaches How to Keep Up Hand-Eye Coordination Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

In a video shared by Dani Willis on her official Instagram, Steve Smith could be seen visibly upset after losing a game of Mario Cart. Smith is a competitor on the field and hates losing and by the looks of the video, the 30-year-old has the same attitude when it comes to gaming as well. Australia Will Be a Different Ball Game With Steve Smith, David Warner, Says Rohit Sharma.

Steve Smith unhappy after Mario Kart result (Photo Credits: Instagram/Dani Willis)

‘Steve Smith, not happy with his Mario Cart result’ wrote Dani on the video. In the story posted by her, she can be heard asking the Australian cricketer, ‘Steve di you have fun?’ to this, he responded ‘No’. Dani goes on to ask why and Smith replies ‘because I lost’.

Earlier in the week, Steve Smith shared a video of him practising all by himself to keep his hand-eye coordination sharp. The Australian would have been part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2020 but the tournament has been postponed until further notice due to the rise of posited COVID-19 cases in the country.