Steve Smith Teaches How to Keep Up Hand-Eye Coordination Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Australian star Steve Smith is one of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket in modern-day cricket and his numbers in international cricket speak volumes of prowess. However, the star cricketer is not able to showcase his on-field blitzes due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has put a pause on all the major cricketing events around the world. Nevertheless, the 29-year old star doesn’t want to lose shape and thus, he continues to polish his batting skills despite being in lockdown. Recently, the former Aussie captain shared a video of cricket drill on Instagram, teaching the budding cricketers how to keep up hand-eye coordination while staying at home. Australia Will Be a Different Ball Game With Steve Smith, David Warner, Says Rohit Sharma.

“Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive,” wrote the talismanic batsman while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. In the video, Smith can be seen hitting a tennis ball against a wall in order to not get rusty in this time of self-isolation. Well, the right-hander is also the top-ranked Test batsman at the moment with 886 points. Hence, this drill will certainly be effective. Meanwhile, let’s look at his Instagram post.

Watch Video:

Smith was last seen in action during the only ODI match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the rest of the series was called off. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was set to lead Rajasthan Royals. However, the gala T20 tournament has also been postponed indefinitely amid the global health scare.