Australia Will Be a Different Ball Game With Steve Smith, David Warner, Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 22: India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has said the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith will make the tour of Australia, scheduled later this year, more challenging.

India bagged the 2018-19 Test series 2-1, their first in 71 years of touring Australia but there was no Smith and Warner as they were serving a one year ball-tampering suspension. Rohit Sharma Urges People to Stay at Home During Lockdown, Says ‘If We Don’t Take Care, It Will Be a Big Problem’.

"I was looking forward to the New Zealand series but unfortunately, injury (calf muscle) happened at the wrong time," Rohit told ‘India Today' on Wednesday.

"I can't wait to go to Australia and play the Test matches there. Australia in Australia with those two guys will be a different ball game," said dashing opener Rohit.

On him opening the batting in Tests, Rohit said he has been ready for the job since the 2018 Australia tour when the team management gave him enough hints.

"I was told you might be opening in Tests as well. It was two years ago. I was preparing myself from then onwards," he said.

"You wanted an opportunity, everybody wants to be out there in the middle. I wanted to play and not watch the game," he added. Rohit Sharma Open to Playing IPL 2020 in Empty Stadiums, Says There Was A Time When We Used to Play Cricket Without Spectators.

"When the chance came along, I was ready. There were some technical aspects I needed to be aware of," he said.

"As a team, we are playing best cricket right now, everybody wants to take the game back to the opposition. If it happens (amid the COVID-19 pandemic), it will be a great series to be part of," he added.