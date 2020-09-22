Steve Smith looks in great touch as Rajasthan Royals are set to kick-start their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday (September 22). The official Twitter page of RR shared a video in which the Aussie star can be seen playing big shots all over the ground. Be it spinners of pacers, the RR skipper took all the bowlers to cleaners which are great signs for the team. While sharing the highlights of Smith's practice session, the club wrote: "That balance. That footwork. That timing. How we've missed you cap!" RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

With the likes of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not participating in the upcoming game, Smith's role becomes even more significant. The captain has to lead from the front to get the result in his side's favour. However, Smith didn't enjoy a great outing against England recently and he'll to redeem himself. Nevertheless, the training video indeed suggests that the 30-year-old has got his lost sheen back. Faf du Plessis has a 'Perfect Net Session' Ahead of of RR vs CSK.

Watch Video:

Apart from making a mark with the bat, Smith's captaincy will also be tested in the upcoming match. Picking the playing XI from the depleted squad will be the first challenge of the talisman. Hence, RR's playing XI is one to watch out.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Mumbai Indians in the season opener, will be high on confidence with their previous performance and will be determined to beat the inaugural champions too.

