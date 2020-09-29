Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh speaks about the ankle injury he suffered during the orange army opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The Australian cricketer returned to Perth and is currently undergoing 14 days of hotel quarantine where he will continue his rehabilitation. Mitchell Marsh exit from IPL 2020 is indeed a big blow for SRH. Sunrisers had lost a good player from their side, who was picked up in the side with lots of hope. Check out the video below where Mitchell Marsh speaks about his struggle with the injury and the time he will take to return back in action. Jason Holder In, Mitchell Marsh Out of IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Call West Indies Captain As Replacement for Australian All-Rounder.

The full extent of the injury and a timeframe on Mitchell Marsh return on the field will be determined later this week. Mitchell Marsh injured his ankle on the very second bowl he had bowled against RCB in IPL 2020 by making a wrong landing. Mitchell Marsh has been replaced by Windies skipper Jason Holder. However, his spot was filled in the playing XI by Mohammad Nabi in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. After Mitchell Marsh gets state clearance this week to leave quarantine, he will undergo one more scan. Mitchell Marsh injury is also a big blow for Cricket Australia, as the 28 years older played a crucial role in Aussie's victory in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 11.

Mitchell Marsh Speaks About His Ankle Injury

Mitchell Marsh last appeared in IPL 2016 where he was part of Rising Pune Supergiants. Meanwhile, SRH is eager for victory after facing defeat in their last two games. It will be interesting to see whether SRH goes with Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder to fill Mitchell Marsh's place in upcoming DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 match.

