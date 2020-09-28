Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game will be held on September 29, 2020. Delhi Capitals is led by Shreyas Iyer, while SRH plays under the captaincy of David Warner. Delhi Capitals has won their last two games of IPL season 13 and they couldn't have expected a better start than this. On the contrary, SRH had a bad start to their IPL 2020 campaign where they faced defeat in both their opening games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 match Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds and Tips: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11.

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced defeat in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where they failed to defend the target of 143 runs. DC defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous encounter by 44 runs as they successfully defended the target of 176 runs. DC batsman Prithvi Shaw was awarded Man of the Match in that game as he made 64 runs from 43 balls. SRH leads in head to head record with DC as the orange army won 9 out of 15 games against Delhi. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-Keepers - The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team for DC vs SRH should be Jonny Bairstow (SRH).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Batsmen - Considering the previous match performances and recent forms, the four batsmen for DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 should be Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Manish Pandey (SRH) and David Warner (SRH).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders - Mohammad Nabi (SRH) and Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be elected as all-rounders for your fantasy team.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Bowlers - The remaining four slots for DC vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 team be filled by Rashid Khan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Anrich Nortje (DC).

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shreyas Iyer (DC), Manish Pandey (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Mohammad Nabi (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Anrich Nortje (DC).

Considering the good batting form of DC batsman Prithvi Shaw who also takes good catches, he should be elected as captain for your team. While Marcus Stoinis (DC) can be elected as vice-captain for DC vs SRH, Dream11 IPL 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).