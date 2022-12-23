Sunrisers Hyderabad took a very big gamble at the start of the last season by opting to spend 14 crores on Kane Williamson. They released their ace bowler Rashid Khan and were unable to replace him. SRH spent a lot of money to secure players like Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard and Washington Sundar in the auction. They also created a very potent Indian pace battery which included players likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Mailk, T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma was one of the biggest gains for them. However, despite all that, SRH's gamble did not pay off. They could only manage to finish in the eighth position and are now looking for a major overhaul in their squad. Meanwhile, scroll below to check out the players who Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired at the IPL 2023 Mini-Auction. SRH at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran and most of their big names. They currently have the biggest purse (42.25 cr) in the auction and have 13 slots including 4 overseas slots left. First and foremost SRH will be looking to secure someone like Ben Stokes or Mayank Agarwal who can lead them in IPL 2023. Apart from that, they will surely go for big names like Sam Curran, Ryle Rossouw and Cameron Green. They need players in almost every department apart from Indian bowlers.

SRH Full Squad for IPL 2023

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Harry Brook (13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (Rs 2 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 50 lakh)

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2023 Mini-Auction: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

SRH Previous Season Recap: Sunrisers Hyderabad had a decent start to the IPL 2022 season. At one point they had ten points from seven matches. However, Kane Williamson's side could manage only two more points from the next seven and finished the eighth position on the IPL 2022 table. Following this, Williamson's tenure at SRH came to an end.

