The Indian Premier League presents a platform for young cricketers to get picked by franchises and show their potential. And add Vivrant Sharma to that list, who was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2023 Auctions for a hefty sum of Rs 2.6 crore. Having a base price of Rs 20 lakh, he was initially pursued by Kolkata Knight Riders as well and after a bidding war, he was signed by the 2016 champions and would be part of an elite squad, going ahead into next year’s IPL. IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates Online.

So who is Vivrant Sharma? The young cricketer hails from Jammu and Kashmir and has been making an impact so far in domestic cricket this season. He joins Umran Malik and Abdul Samad from Jammu and Kashmir at Sunrisers. In this article, we shall take a look at some quick facts about the young player, who would be donning the Sunrisers’ jersey next season.

Vivrant Sharma Quick Facts:

He is a young all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, who made his first-class debut this season against Madhya Pradesh on December 13 this year.

His brother Vikrant too used to play club cricket for Jammu and upon getting inspired by him, he became a left-hander.

He has played nine T20 matches where he has scored 191 runs at a strike rate of 128.18.

In List A cricket, he has scored 519 runs in 14 games with a highest score of 154*.

His 154* had come against Uttarakhand at the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he led Jammu and Kashmir to the knockout stages for the first time.

In nine T20 matches where he has bowled, the youngster has taken six wickets with his best figures being 4/13.

Cricket fans, better be excited as the IPL is set to unearth a fresh talent, who has a lot of potential and can make it big in one of the world’s best T20 leagues.

