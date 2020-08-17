One of the left-handed Indian batsmen ever, Suresh Raina bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 and tributes are pouring in for him from all around the world. The southpaw was also overwhelmed by the love of the fans as he expressed gratitude towards them. However, he was ‘specially’ touched by the gesture of famous RJ Ranauc and Abbas Haider who made an emotional on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star. In the 2:50 minutes video, Ranauc can be heard complaining about Raina’s shocking decision as he still was one of ‘best Indian fielders’ and a lot of cricket was left in him. Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Raina was truly touched by the gesture as he shared the video on his Instagram page and thanked the two fans. “This is so beautifully narrated @rjraunac & so beautifully written @abbas_haiderr. Thank you guys, This is really special,” wrote Raina while sharing the emotional video on the picture-sharing website. Well, the post clearly depicts the swashbuckling batsman’s love for the game and owing to the fact, the comment section was filled with praises. Suresh Raina Reveals Why he and MS Dhoni Bid Farewell to International Cricket on Independence Day 2020.

View Post:

Raina’s announced his retirement just moments after his partner-in-crime and former Indian captain MS bid farewell to international cricket. Both the Indian cricket stars took to their Instagram page to break the news. In a recent interaction, Raina also revealed why he and the CSK captain made the decision on India’s 74th Independence Day.

“We had already made up our minds to retire on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 – put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina told Dainik Jagran.

Well, the two dashing batsmen cricketers might not don the national jersey again. However, they will be next seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE.

