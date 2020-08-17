Two of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina caught everyone off-guard by bidding farewell to international cricket on Independence Day 2020 (August 15). Several speculations and theories were doing rounds as fans were guessing why the legendary duo chose the same day to announce retirement. In a recent interaction, however, Raina spilled the beans over the decision and revealed why he and Dhoni broke the news on India’s 74th Independence Day. The southpaw said that as the combination of his and Dhoni’s jersey number makes 73 (Dhoni’s 7 & Raina’s 3) and Indians were celebrating 73 years of freedom on that day. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

“We had already made up our minds to retire on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 – put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina told Dainik Jagran. After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

The 33-year-old also said that he and Dhoni played alongside each other for the majority of their career and have retired together. However, they’ll continue to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Dhoni began his career on 23 December 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong (now Chattogram), while I made my debut on 30 July, 2005 against Sri Lanka in 2005. Both of us almost began together in international cricket, remained together at CSK, and so we now retired together and will continue to play in IPL together.” MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo.

Dhoni, 39, didn’t play any professional game after India’s exit in 2019 World Cup and his retirement was on the cards. However, Raina surprised everyone with his decision as he’s just 33 and was even eyeing a comeback in the national team.

Nevertheless, the duo will be next seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).