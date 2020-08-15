Following the footsteps of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-handed batsman took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 (MS Dhoni). With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" The CSK captain thus indicated that he too has retired from international cricket. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

Unlike Dhoni, Raina last represented India during a One-Day International (ODI) against England in 2018. Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. He scored just 768 runs in the longer format but in ODIs, the left-hander notched 5615 runs including five hundreds and 36 half-centuries. He was once an important part of India's ODI side and batted mostly in the middle-order. In T20Is, he scored 1605 runs.

Suresh Raina's Announcement

Raina just like Dhoni is expected to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the T20 league in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

