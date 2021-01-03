Suresh Raina has recently shared a video with his son Rio where he was seen humming the song, 'Kuchh to bata zindagi, apna pata zindagi’ from Salman Khan starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. The video was shared a while ago when Raina was travelling in his car. While the cricketer hummed the track to the baby, he kept on looking at his father as if he were trying to comprehend what he was saying. The cricketer also posted an adorable caption to go along with the short clip. “Kuchh to bata zindagi... apna pata zindagi... “- Babies are the most innocent souls .. and they hold an answer to all our apprehensions,” read the caption of the video. Chennai Super Kings to Not Part Ways With Suresh Raina for IPL 2021: Reports.

Suresh Raina retired from international cricket last year in August 2020 just before leaving for then IPL 13. He made an announcement about the same one social media just after MS Dhoni spoke about hanging his boots. The left-hander took to social media and posted a video of his best moments and this left his fans quite sad about his decision. Now, let's have a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Suresh Raina had pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Post this. there were a lot of apprehensions if he would play for CSK. A few days ago, the CSK official had confirmed that he will be a part of the team for the upcoming season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).