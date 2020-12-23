For a while now there have been rumours that Suresh Raina might part ways with the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. However, this piece of news would bring a smile on the faces of CSK fans and would surely leave them grinning from ear-to-ear. If one were to go by the recent report it claimed that the team CSK will not part ways with the left-hander. The news has come into limelight after the arrest of the cricketer after he broke the night curfew. If one were to believe the reports were a top CSK management spoke to a newspaper and said that they had no plans to part ways with Raina. Suresh Raina Arrested for Attending Party At Mumbai Club That Violated COVID-19 Norms, Released Later.

“He will be with us. There are no plans to part with him,” the top CSK management official said. “We have only read about the arrest. Our plans have nothing to do with that development. He will continue to be with us,” the franchise official added. The left-hander did not play in the IPL 2020 as he left for India even before the start of the tournament. It is said that he left for India due to a few personal reasons.

The 33-year old retired from international cricket just after MS Dhoni hung his boots. He spoke about his retirement on social media and said in his post had thanked his fans for the kind of support that they had rendered to the cricketer so far.

