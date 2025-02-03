New Delhi, February 3: In a big boost for defending champions Mumbai, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai's squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana, starting on February 8 in Lahli. Mumbai, the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy, finished second in the Elite Group A table with 29 points, and sealed their spot in the quarter-finals with a bonus point win over Meghalaya in their final league match of the ongoing season. Suryakumar recently recorded scores of 0, 14, 12, 0, and 2 in India’s 4-1 T20I series win over England. Shardul Thakur Becomes Fifth Mumbai Bowler to Take Hat-Trick in Ranji Trophy History, Achieves Feat During Mumbai vs Meghalaya Match.

With India not having many commitments in the shortest format, Suryakumar played one Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai, while turning out for them in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which they won in Bengaluru and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On the other hand, Dube turned out for Mumbai in their league stage defeat to eventual Group A table-toppers Jammu & Kashmir, where he picked a pair with the bat. But with Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the T20I series against England due to side strain, Dube was called up and scored a fifty on return to the team at Pune. Sachin Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Stats: A Breakdown of Master Blaster's First-Class Career For Mumbai.

But with both Suryakumar and Dube not in India’s scheme of things for the ODIs, they will now travel with the 18-man Mumbai team to play their all-important quarterfinal against Haryana at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium from February 8-12. A win over Haryana will take Mumbai closer to defending their title and keeping alive their quest of clinching an unprecedented 43rd Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar and Harsh Tanna

