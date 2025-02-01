A legend like no other, Sachin Tendulkar showcased his talent from an early age in age-group cricket and took the world by storm in his maiden Ranji Trophy season for Mumbai itself, which witnessed the then-young batter make his debut for India at age 16. Virat Kohli Touches Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma's Feet During Felicitation Ceremony After Day 2 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Despite becoming a huge star for India, Tendulkar never shied away from playing Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and also found his form, and fitness playing domestic cricket after an injury or poor patch in cricket. Having played his first Rani Trophy match for Mumbai aged 15, Tendulkar slammed a ton on debut, to become the youngest India to do so. Tendulkar ended the 1988-89 Ranji Trophy season as Mumbai's leading run-getter, a trend that continued as years passed by over the next 10 seasons, where the maestro won four Ranji Trophy titles.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Ranji Trophy Career Breakdown

Ranji Trophy Season Runs Average 1988-89 583 64.77 1990-91 577 84.42 1993-94 293 73.25 1994-95 856 122.8 1995-96 300 75 1997-98 407 136.6 1999-98 427 213.5 2000-01 113 56.5 2006-07 148 74 2008-09 126 63 2012-13 332 66.4 2013-14 84 84

As seen in the aforementioned table, Tendulkar's Ranji Trophy career barely witnessed a dip, barring the ones past 2000, when the batter became a crucial cog in India's batting unit, and workload management became an issue. Sachin Tendulkar To Receive C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025.

Overall, Sachin scored 4,281 runs for Mumbai, scoring 18 hundred and 19 half-centuries, which highlights the legend's stellar conversion rate, and hunger for runs.

While Tendulkar might go down as a legend in Ranji Trophy cricket, his performances for Mumbai are definitely one that inspires upcoming batters to outdo themselves despite making it big at international stage.

