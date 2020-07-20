ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 which was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was supposed to take place between October 18, 2020 and November 15, 2020 but has been pushed off to a further date owing to the current circumstances around the world. However, new dates are not yet disclosed as the International Cricket Council is continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 before taking a final verdict. Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup was announced on July 20, 2020 (Monday). While giving an explanation about their ICC said ‘In response to the uncertainty around whether major sporting events with mass gatherings will be permitted in 2020 due to Covid-19, the International Cricket Council has postponed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.’ T20 World Cup 2020 Update: BCCI Hoping for Formal Postponement of Global Event on Monday at ICC Board Meet.

During the IBC Board members meeting held on Monday, windows for next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar. And give cricket the best possible opportunity to recover from the impact of COVID-19 over the next three years.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

The future of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand in February next year was also assessed but no decision was made regarding changing it’s scheduled. So the tournament, for the time being, will go ahead as planned.

