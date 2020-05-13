This Day That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar Was Retired Hurt in his Last IPL Match (Watch Video)

File picture of Sachin Tendulkar walking off the field (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Premier League 2013 edition was the last season Sachin Tendulkar was seen playing in the T20 league. On May 13, Tendulkar played his last IPL match during Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as his journey ended with an injury. And in his last outing, Tendulkar was forced to retire hurt while batting on 38 off 31 balls. Tendulkar missed rest of the season as Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs and then in the finals defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift their maiden IPL trophy. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina Select Combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in the Team.

Interestingly, Tendulkar’s last IPL innings came in front of the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where some months later he played his last international innings against West Indies as well. The last IPL ball Tendulkar faced was smashed over long-on for a six, apart from it, he slammed three fours as well. Chasing 179, Mumbai Indians lost Dwayne Smith early, but Tendulkar kept going as he added a 68-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik for the second wicket.

#OnThisDay 13/5/2013@sachin_rt Played His Last IPL Match, He Scored 38* Runs, The Last Ball He Smashed Six & Retired Hurt! Kieron Pollard played a brilliant knock 66* (27), MI beat SRH by 7 wickets, at one stage 62 needed in last 4 overs (1/2)https://t.co/vqAqHk6dXl pic.twitter.com/MAxec37DS2 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) May 12, 2020

Tendulkar then was retired hurt in the 12th over. Mumbai Indians then lost two quick wickets in the shape of Karthik and Ambati Rayudu. All-rounder Kieron Pollard and captain Rohit Sharma shared a match-winning partnership of 85 runs for the fourth wicket. Pollard played an impressive knock of unbeaten 66 off just 27 balls while Rohit finished unbeaten on 20. The Sunrisers bowling line-up featured Dale Steyn, Ishant Sharma, Thisara Perera and Amit Mishra.