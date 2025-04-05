Tilak Varma became just the fourth player in the history of the Indian Premier League to be retired out after he was replaced by Mitchell Santner in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4. The left-hander is known for his prowess in the shortest format of the game where he has achieved some success not just for the Mumbai Indians but also for the India national cricket team but on Friday, April 4, he could not just get going at all. He struggled to a score of 25 runs off 23 deliveries while Mumbai Indians were asked to chase 204 runs in Lucknow and eventually, made way for Mitchell Santner with only a handful of deliveries left in the run-chase. Tilak Varma Retires Himself Out After Struggling With 25-Run Knock off 23 Deliveries During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Joins List Featuring Ravi Ashwin (Watch Video).

Tilak Varma was introduced as the Impact Player by Mumbai Indians in the run chase and he replaced Vignesh Puthur, who had a decent outing (1/31) in the first innings of the match. The left-hander walked out to bat at number five after Naman Dhir's dismissal and stitched a 66-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, where he could contribute just 17 runs off 18 deliveries. The southpaw just could not get going and managed to hit just two boundaries in the match before in a surprising turn of events, was retired out and replaced by Mitchell Santner with 24 runs needed off seven deliveries. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

Eventually, Mumbai Indians fell short of the target by 12 runs, succumbing to their third loss in IPL 2025. Tilak Varma joined the likes of Ravi Ashwin (2022), Atharva Taide (2023) and Sai Sudharsan (2023) in the list of batters who have been tactically retired out in the history of the IPL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 02:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).