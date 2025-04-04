Tilak Varma grabbed the limelight after he retired out in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match in Lucknow in IPL 2025 on April 4. The left-hander, who was introduced as the Impact Player by Mumbai Indians in their run-chase of 204, had come out to bat at number five and scored 25 runs off 23 balls. The left-hander did not look to be at his best as he struggled to middle the ball and find the boundaries on a consistent basis. He struck just two fours in his 23-ball knock and Mitchell Santner replaced him in the middle. Ravi Ashwin, in 2022, became the first batter to be retired out tactically in the IPL and interestingly, it was when he played for Rajasthan Royals and it happened in a match against Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

Tilak Varma Retires Out in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Batting at 25 off 23 in the run chase, #TilakVarma retired himself out to make way for Mitchell Santner! 🤯 Only the 4th time a batter has retired out in the IPL! Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/nH2UGjQY0t #IPLonJioStar 👉 #LSGvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1… pic.twitter.com/NJ0C0F8MvL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 4, 2025

