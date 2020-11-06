Trailblazers (TRA) will square off against Supernovas (SUP) in Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match no 3. The game will be held on November 7, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Trailblazers is led by Smriti Mandhana, while Supernovas play under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. Trailblazer with a thumping victory over Velocity in their previous game has earned a healthy net run rate and made it to the final. On the other hand, the upcoming match for Supernovas is a must-win game to qualify for final on November 9, 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for TRA vs SUP Women's T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL'.

Trailblazers defeated Velocity by 9 wickets by chasing down the target of 48 runs in 7.5 overs. Supernovas lost to Velocity in their last match as they failed to defend the target of 127 runs, however, their defeat was not that brutal, therefore they have a good net run rate. A victory for Supernovas here will knock Trailblazers out of the tournament.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice of wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Richa Ghosh (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batswomen, and they should be Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Priya Punia (SUP), Smriti Mandhana (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders in your team should be Chamari Athapaththu (SUP), Deepti Sharma (TRA) and Deandra Dottin (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by A Khaka (SUP), Jhulan Goswami (TRA), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (TRA) and Sophie Ecclestone (TRA).

Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Harmanpreet Kaur (SUP), Priya Punia (SUP), Smriti Mandhana (TRA), Chamari Athapaththu (SUP), Deepti Sharma (TRA), Deandra Dottin (TRA), Richa Ghosh (TRA), A Khaka (SUP), Jhulan Goswami (TRA), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (TRA), Sophie Ecclestone (TRA).

Smriti Mandhana (TRA) should be selected as captain of your Dream11 team, while Chamari Athapaththu (SUP) can be elected as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).