UAE vs Ireland Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd T20I 2026

United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Channel Telecast Details: Ireland will aim for a clean sweep when they face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second and final UAE vs IRE International of the series on January 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Following a dominant 57-run victory in the opening fixture, Paul Stirling’s side holds a 1-0 lead. This series serves as the final competitive tune-up for both nations before they travel to India and Sri Lanka for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on 7 February. Ireland Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Paul Stirling Named Captain.

The visitors displayed clinical form in the first T20I on Thursday. Batting first, Ireland posted a competitive total of 178/6, anchored by significant contributions from Ross Adair and Lorcan Tucker. The middle order, featuring George Dockrell and Curtis Campher, provided the necessary acceleration to take the game away from the hosts.

In response, the UAE batting lineup struggled to build partnerships against a disciplined Irish bowling attack. Matthew Humphreys and Gareth Delany were the standout performers with the ball, sharing six wickets between them to bowl out the UAE for 121. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was the lone bright spot for the hosts, top-scoring with a resilient 40. ‘World T20’ Sanjay Manjrekar Opines On Status Of T20 World Cup In Comparison To 50-Over Cricket WC.

UAE vs IRE Broadcast, 2nd T20I 2026

Fans in India wishing to follow the action live can watch the UAE vs IRE match on FanCode, for which a subscription or a match pass is needed. Furthermore, there is no live telecast scheduled on any Indian television network, making it an exclusively digital viewing experience for the region.

UAE vs IRE Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 31 January 2026 Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Series Status Ireland leads 1–0 Live Stream (India) FanCode (App & Website) TV Telecast (India) Not available on standard TV channels Captains Muhammad Waseem (UAE) / Paul Stirling (IRE)

This bilateral engagement is more than just a trophy hunt; it is a critical scouting mission for both coaching setups. Ireland recently arrived in the UAE following a hard-fought series against Italy, while the UAE have just finalised their 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).