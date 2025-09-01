UAE National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: UAE National Cricket Team, Afghanistan National Cricket Team and Pakistan National Cricket Team are currently engaged a Tri-Nation series as they are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup T20I 2025 which is set to be hosted at UAE. Pakistan have completed their matches of the first round and have won both games, currently sitting at the top of the points table. In the next match of the competition, UAE will take on Afghanistan. Fans can follow the UAE National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Both teams have lost their first match against Pakistan. UAE and Afghanistan are near each other in terms of overall strength although the later has more experience and confidence. Sea of Cricket Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match on Big Screen (See Pics and Video).

In the last match against Pakistan, the sole standout player for UAE with the bat was Asif Khan. Asif has impressed a lot in the recent past, specially against Bangladesh. The player who complemented him well in that series was Alishan Sharafu, who is a strong player of pace and UAE will hope for some runs from his bat. Muhammad Waseem is their most experienced cricketer who has shined across several franchise leagues. Onus will be on him to provide them an explosive start. While Junaid Siddiqui shined with the ball for UAE in the last match, they will expect more from Jawadullah in this game.

Afghanistan meanwhile has to work on several fronts to get their campaign back on track. Against Pakistan in the first match, although their spinners found success, the seam attack, despite friendly conditions failed to make a big impact and conceded a lot of runs which ultimately took the target away from the Afghans. Their batting also failed specially after their top four were dismissed. Afghanistan still rely heavily on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran for runs and when they don't deliver, Afghanistan immediately get pushed under pressure. Rashid has pushed with his effort with bat, but it was in vain. They have to do better in these areas to pose a threat to UAE. Eurosport Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series On DTH.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq.