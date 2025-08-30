The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I match in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 took place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. But miles far from the venue, in Kabul province of Afghanistan, incredible scenes were witnessed. A sea of cricket fans and spectators gathered to watch the Afghanistan national cricket team play the Pakistan national cricket team. Thousands of fans could be seen sitting together and watching the T20I match on a big screen, as the joyous moments were captured and posted in the official X handle of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The Afghans however, lost the game, getting bundled for a mere 143 in 19.2 overs, while chasing Pakistan's total of 182/7. Pakistan Defeat Afghanistan By 39 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Haris Rauf's Four Wicket Haul, Salman Ali Agha's Half-Century Power Green Shirts to Comprehensive Win.

Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I Match:

Cricket goes beyond being just a game in Afghanistan; it represents so much more. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/Ernax7VHoV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2025

Cricket Fans in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match:

Incredible scenes in Kabul province as a large number of cricket fans and spectators gathered to witness the thrilling #AFGvPAK encounter together. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/vMIZZfZ22N — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2025

