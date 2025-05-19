Where to Watch United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Bangladesh takes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second and final game of the two-match T20I series. Bangladesh won the first T20I and now have an unassailable 1-0 lead. UAE will be aiming to draw level in the series, but the fact that they have never defeated Bangladesh in T20Is makes it a bit difficult for them. Meanwhile, for UAE vs BAN live streaming online and telecast details, you can scroll down. UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Sharjah.

In the series opener, Bangladesh posted 191/7 in their allotted 20 overs with opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon smashing 100 off 54 balls. In response, the UAE managed 164/10 in 20 overs with Hasan Mahmud picking 3/33. For the UAE, captain Muhammad Waseem was the top scorer with 54 while fast-bowler Muhammad Jawad Ullah took 4/21 for the home side.

When is UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 2nd T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, May 19. The UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will begin at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Parvez Hossain Emon Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for Bangladesh, Becomes Second Bangladeshi Batter To Register Ton in Format During UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, fans in India won't be able to watch the UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I live telecast on any TV channel. For the UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025?

However, fans in India will have an online viewing option of the UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 on FanCode. The UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Bangladesh are favourites to register a 2-0 clean sweep.

