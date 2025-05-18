Playing just his eighth T20I for Bangladesh, Parvez Hossain Emon etched his name in the cricketing history books for his country, becoming the second batter from the nation to hit a 20-over international hundred during UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025, which also saw the 22-year-old break multiple records in the process. Parvez's maiden T20I ton came in 53 balls, the fastest by a Bangladesh batter, breaking Tamim Iqbal's (60) record. The young batter's knock also included nine sixes, the most by a Bangladeshi batter in a single T20I innings, beating Rishad Hossain's record of eight. Parvaz's 100 ensured that Bangladesh won UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 by 27 runs as hosts the United Arab Emirates failed to chase down a steep 192-run target in Sharjah. Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Praises New Fast Bowling Coach Shaun Tait, Says ‘His Experience Will Benefit’

Parvez Hossain Emon Creates History

A new chapter added to Sharjah classics 🙇‍♂️ Parvez Hossain Emon hit 9 brilliant sixes, the most by a Bangladeshi batter in an innings, on his way to becoming only the second batter to score a T20I century for his country 🫡#UAEvBAN pic.twitter.com/rPg2Dic8aR — FanCode (@FanCode) May 17, 2025

Fastest T20I Hundred For Bangladesh Batter

𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 💯 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐙 𝐇𝐎𝐒𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐍 🚨 RECORDS - FASTEST international 💯 by any 🇧🇩-batter (53 balls) ⚡ - He has hit 9️⃣* sixes in this innings, the highest by a 🇧🇩-batter in a T20I innings 🔥 This is CARNAGE. This is a STORM passing over… pic.twitter.com/XfzmRmlH6T — Cricketangon (@cricketangon) May 17, 2025

