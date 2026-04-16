Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, 54, is facing a significant health challenge, with medical professionals warning of a potential brain stroke due to an existing blood clot that cannot be surgically removed. While his physical mobility has shown some improvement, allowing him to walk with support, concerns remain over his neurological health and severe memory impairment. In response to his ongoing struggles, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar is reportedly at the forefront of a collective effort by former teammates and friends to provide crucial financial and emotional assistance to Kambli. Vinod Kambli Celebrates 54th Birthday With Friends and Family (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli's Health Concerns and Memory Impairment

Kambli's close friend, Marcus Couto, speaking to The Times of India, revealed that the former batsman has a clot in his brain, which doctors believe cannot be removed due to delayed precautions. This condition has placed him at a high risk of a brain stroke. Although Kambli has ceased alcohol consumption, his memory issues sometimes lead him to forget medical advice, occasionally resulting in him smoking, which further exacerbates his health risks. His memory is significantly affected, with him recalling events only in fragments, though his condition has not worsened significantly in recent months.

Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support

The cricketing fraternity has rallied around Kambli, with Sachin Tendulkar playing a pivotal role in mobilising support. Marcus Couto has established a WhatsApp group comprising former cricketers and friends who are discreetly contributing financially to aid Kambli's treatment and daily needs.

This initiative underscores the enduring bond within the cricketing community, particularly the deep friendship between Tendulkar and Kambli, which dates back to their childhood. Legends such as Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have also previously extended offers of support for his rehabilitation.

Background and Financial Challenges

Kambli's health issues came to public attention approximately 18 months ago when he appeared unsteady during a public event, leaning on Sachin Tendulkar for support. He was hospitalised in December 2024 due to a urinary infection and cramps, during which the brain clots were discovered. Financial constraints have unfortunately impacted his medical care, leading to the discontinuation of hospital treatment due to high costs. Anil Gurav: The 'Viv Richards of Mumbai' Who Lent Sachin Tendulkar His First Century Bat, Passes Away.

Despite these challenges, Kambli has shown some signs of recovery, including improved mobility with the aid of a walking stick and a recent appearance in a commercial. However, a full recovery remains uncertain, with the primary focus now on preventing any further deterioration of his condition.

The ongoing support from his peers, spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar, highlights the solidarity within the cricketing world as Vinod Kambli navigates this challenging period of his life. The collective hope is for his condition to stabilise and for him to continue on the path of recovery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).