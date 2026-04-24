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Cricket Cricket Vinod Kambli Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday in This Viral Ad (Watch Video) Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has marked the 53rd birthday of his lifelong friend and legendary teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, with a poignant tribute that has resonated across social media.

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Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has marked the 53rd birthday of his lifelong friend and legendary teammate, Sachin Tendulkar, with a poignant tribute that has resonated across social media. In a new promotional campaign released on April 24, 2026, Kambli revisited their shared roots at Shivaji Park, combining nostalgia with a message of enduring friendship. Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Heartwarming Family Post Featuring Mother Rajni and Wife Anjali.

Vinod Kambli Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday

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A Tribute at the Cradle of Mumbai Cricket

The celebrations took an emotional turn as Kambli returned to the iconic Shivaji Park maidans, the very ground where both cricketers were famously mentored by the late Ramakant Achrekar. Despite recent reports regarding his health, Kambli appeared in high spirits as he interacted with a new generation of aspiring cricketers.

In a move that mirrored their childhood treats after long practice sessions, Kambli distributed ice cream to young players at the ground. The gesture served as a tribute to the "Master Blaster," who spent his morning celebrating with family and fans outside his residence in Bandra. ‘Aye Partner, Aaj Celebration Toh Banta Hai’

The centerpiece of the celebration is a heartfelt video produced in collaboration with Dinshaw’s. In the clip, Kambli recalls their teenage years and the bond that saw them rise from Mumbai's school cricket to the heights of the international stage. Sachin Tendulkar Greets Fans and Cuts Birthday Cake Outside Mumbai Home (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli in viral ad and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo IG @sachin_rt, @dinshaw)

Using a phrase that has become synonymous with their friendship, Kambli looks into the camera and says: "Aye partner, aaj celebration toh banta hai. Happy Birthday, partner." The campaign highlights the "unbreakable bond" between the two, a relationship that famously began with a record-breaking 664-run partnership in 1988 during a Harris Shield match.

Kambli’s public appearance and participation in the ad come at a significant time. Recent reports from mid-April 2026 indicated that the former batsman has been battling serious health complications, including a blood clot in the brain and intermittent memory loss

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).