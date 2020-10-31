Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) put up a mediocre batting performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 120/7 while batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Although most of the Bangalore batsmen couldn't get going, fans were particularly not amused by Gurkeerat Singh Mann who remained unbeaten at 15 runs off 24 deliveries. Despite staying till the end, the dasher found the boundary only once and his strike rate of 62.50 isn't ideal, especially in the death overs. Following the batsman's dismal show, fans slammed RCB's team management for going with Mann instead of dashing all-rounder Shivam Dube. RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Dube might have not enjoyed a sensational run in IPL 2020 but has made significant contributions. The southpaw has played some notable cameos in the end overs, and his ability to chip in with few overs has proven to be handy. In total, he has 104 runs and four wickets in nine games. On the other hand, Mann has struggled in UAE so far – scoring 71 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 88.75. These numbers are indeed don't justifying Mann's selection, and due to the fact, netizens lashed out at the team selection. AB de Villiers Becomes First South African Batsman to Complete 9000 T20 Runs.

Fans Not Happy!!

It's an irony that @imVkohli is the Captain of The Indian Team in all three formats. The man, who can't even manage @RCBTweets Chose Steyn over Udana in the last match, Kept out Shivam Dube for Gurkeerat Singh, who's playing a test inning RCB back to "Haar BC" form#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/UF15FCzzdP — A J (@anujay_cric) October 31, 2020

Not A Great Decision!!

Shivam Dube sitting out for Gurkeerat Singh. Great! — Manish (@iHitman55) October 31, 2020

More Opinion!!

#RCBvsSRH I think Shivam dube is better option than gurkeerat because either dube hit or get out,, but will not cause the wicket of other by batting so slowly . gurkeerat does the same against RR but ABD saves that time . — NAVEEN TRIPATHI (@tripathi18nave4) October 31, 2020

#

Shivam Dube In Sharjah!!

Gurkeerat Mann won't be showing any intentions of hitting until n unless it's 19th over! Shivam dube should be considered on small grounds like Sharjah!#SRHvRCB @RCBTweets @gurkeeratmann22 @IPL @IamShivamDube — Apoorv (@Apoorv27331614) October 31, 2020

More Criticism!!

Shivam Dube, with his range hitting and power, should feature over Gurkeerat everyday of the week. #PlayBold — Kevin Talati (@talatikevin82) October 31, 2020

No Spark in Gurkeerat??

Completely agree..Still they can manage with Shivam dube and moeen ali... Don't know what spark they have seen in gurkeerat — Unknown (@chaudharysaab05) October 31, 2020

More Criticism!!

Gurkeerat Singh Mann is a waste of a place in the team! Would definitely play Shivam Dube ahead of him , Dube can hit and give an over or two! @RCBTweets #SRHvsRCB #IPL2020 — Devashish (@Devashish2706) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB need to showcase a clinical bowling performance to defend this mediocre total. Although SRH will be the relatively happier team after the first innings, the Sharjah track is on the slower side and chasing the target will not be a cakewalk. Notably, RCB can seal their berth in playoffs after winning this game. At the same time, a defeat would thinner SRH's chances of qualifying for the final four.

