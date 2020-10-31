Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) put up a mediocre batting performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 120/7 while batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Although most of the Bangalore batsmen couldn't get going, fans were particularly not amused by Gurkeerat Singh Mann who remained unbeaten at 15 runs off 24 deliveries. Despite staying till the end, the dasher found the boundary only once and his strike rate of 62.50 isn't ideal, especially in the death overs. Following the batsman's dismal show, fans slammed RCB's team management for going with Mann instead of dashing all-rounder Shivam Dube. RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Dube might have not enjoyed a sensational run in IPL 2020 but has made significant contributions. The southpaw has played some notable cameos in the end overs, and his ability to chip in with few overs has proven to be handy. In total, he has 104 runs and four wickets in nine games. On the other hand, Mann has struggled in UAE so far – scoring 71 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 88.75. These numbers are indeed don't justifying Mann's selection, and due to the fact, netizens lashed out at the team selection. AB de Villiers Becomes First South African Batsman to Complete 9000 T20 Runs.

Meanwhile, RCB need to showcase a clinical bowling performance to defend this mediocre total. Although SRH will be the relatively happier team after the first innings, the Sharjah track is on the slower side and chasing the target will not be a cakewalk. Notably, RCB can seal their berth in playoffs after winning this game. At the same time, a defeat would thinner SRH's chances of qualifying for the final four.

