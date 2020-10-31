Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey shone as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets, jumping to the fourth position in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings. Chasing a modest total of 120 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, SRH lost skipper David Warner in just the second over. However, Manish Pandey joined forces with Wriddhiman Saha, and their 50-run stand pushed Bangalore out of the contest. Although there was some drama with the Orange Army losing some quick wickets, Jason Holder’s quick-fire 26-run cameo helped his side cross the line with as many as 35 balls to spare. RCB vs SRH Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to bowl first after winning the toss. RCB got off to a worse-possible start, losing Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli cheaply. Sandeep Sharma was the wreaker-in-chief as he ran through Bangalore’s top order. Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar played some impressive shots, but none was able to play a significant knock. Holder dented RCB further in the end overs as Bangalore could only post 120/7 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. Fans Slam RCB Team Management for Picking Gurkeerat Singh Mann Ahead of Shivam Dube.

# Sandeep Sharma dismisses Virat Kohli for the seventh time in IPL cricket.

# Kane Williamson completes 1500 runs in Indian Premier League.

# AB de Villiers became the first South African and eighth batsman overall to complete 9000 T20 runs.

# Manish Pandey completes 1000 runs for SRH in IPL.

With this win, the race for IPL 2020 playoffs has intensified even more. SRH are now in the fourth spot and a win in the next game will guarantee them a berth in playoffs. However, they have the onus to defeat table-toppers Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3. On the other hand, RCB, who faced their third successive defeat, will now face Delhi Capitals in a must-win game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2.

