Virat Kohli added another feather to his already-illustrious hat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Smashing his first maximum of the day, Virat Kohli became the fifth batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL history. Playing his 188th match, the RCB skipper wasn’t majorly known for his big-hitting capabilities early in his career. However, Kohli worked on his game, and the result is not hidden from anyone. Other than Kohli, Chris Gayle (336), AB de Villiers (231), Rohit Sharma (206) and MS Dhoni (216) were the four batsmen to reach the landmark. RCB vs CSK Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, RCB opted to bat after winning the toss at the Dubai International Stadium. Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal played some impressive shots upfront, but quick wickets brought MS Dhoni’s troop back in the contest. Skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers steadied the ship by adding 82 runs for the third wicket. However, the scoring rate wasn’t sensational during that period. The landmark six proved to be Kohli’s only big hit in the game as he scored 50 off 43 balls, helping Bangalore post 145/6. Faf Du Plessis’ Sensational Fielding Effort to Dismiss Devdutt Padikkal.

200 IPL Sixes For Virat Kohli!!

Another day at office and another milestone unlocked for @imVkohli. He is the 5th player in IPL and third Indian to achieve this feat.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/bXqq2lAGsz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Although the total isn’t a colossal one, the Dubai track is favouring the bowlers, and CSK’s chase will not be a cakewalk. Also, most of the Chennai batsmen haven’t made a mark in the tournament, and the likes of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will only make their life difficult.

