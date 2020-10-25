Stunning fielding efforts and Faf du Plessis indeed go hand in hand, and the Proteas star has been justifying the fact time and again. His latest heroics were seen in the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Batting first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal got off to an impressive start and was determined to play a significant knock. However, his stay was cut short by Du Plessis’ brilliant presence of mind near the boundary ropes. Fans were amazed seeing the South African’s another sensational effort and praised him on social media. RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The incident took place in the first ball of sixth over. Padikkal, who was playing on 22 off 20 balls, played a slog sweep against Mitchell Santner. Although he didn’t connect the shot properly, the ball still seemed to cross the ropes. However, Du Plessis came running in from long-on and took the catch. Seeing that he’ll touch the boundary ropes in the momentum, he made an easy pass to Ruturaj Gaikwad who was standing near him. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to the effort. Monu Kumar Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Debutant CSK Pacer.

Faf du Plessis in terms of fielding is right up there with Ponting, Gibbs, Rhodes, Keith Athurton, etc. I don't know why he doesn't get credit he deserves. It's a pity he has lived in the shadow of his childhood friend AB de Villiers. — Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) October 25, 2020

Faf Du Plessis. First of his name. Protector of the boundaries. Wizard of the catches. Fielder that was promised. Champion of the Kings. @faf1307 @ChennaiIPL #CSK Making every catch look easy. — Tall Potato | CSK 💛 (@AbiVigneshNK) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, RCB elected to bat after winning the toss. They, however, didn’t get off to a sensational start with openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal back in the hut without troubling the scorers much. However, dashers like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali are yet to be dismissed. Notably, it’s a must-win game for CSK as a defeat will officially knock them out of the playoff race.

