Despite high expectations following his standout performances on the international stage, Scotland’s premier all-rounder Brandon McMullen remained unsold during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mega-auction held recently. The 26-year-old, who has become a linchpin for Scottish cricket, was listed with a competitive base price but did not find a buyer among the ten franchises for the upcoming season. While his exclusion came as a surprise to some analysts, McMullen’s recent signing with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 for USD 110,000 suggests he remains a highly valued asset in the global T20 circuit. Which Team Will Ayush Mhatre Play for in IPL 2026?.

A Growing Profile in Franchise Cricket

McMullen’s absence from the IPL 2026 team lists follows a period of significant growth for the player. He has recently dominated for Scotland, becoming the second-fastest player in history to reach the 1,000-run and 50-wicket milestone in ODIs.

In the T20 format, his ability to anchor the innings and provide medium-pace breakthroughs has earned him praise from veterans such as Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently named him a player to watch for the 2026 T20 World Cup. His current commitments include a stint with the Knight Riders' sister franchise in Abu Dhabi, where he is among the highest-paid non-English European players. Which Team Ishan Kishan Will Play for in IPL 2026?.

Which Team Will Brandon McMullen Play for in IPL 2026?

The primary challenge for players like McMullen remains the limited overseas slots in IPL playing XIs. With franchises often prioritising established stars from full-member nations, Associate talent frequently faces a difficult path into the league.

However, his status as a replacement option remains open. Should a franchise face an injury to an overseas all-rounder during the 2026 season, McMullen’s current form in the T20 World Cup warm-ups—where he recently struck a blistering 95 off 39 balls against Namibia—makes him a prime candidate for a mid-season call-up.

