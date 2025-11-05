Virat Kohli, one of modern cricket's greatest players, is celebrating his 37th birthday today. And on this special day, fans have shared wishes for him on social media. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, Virat Kohli led the India U19 team to the U19 World Cup in 2008 and made his international debut that same year, in an ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-hander would go on to become the lynchpin of the India National Cricket Team's batting and was part of the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian teams. He would go on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles. Virat Kohli also carved a legacy of his own across formats and earlier this year, announced his retirement from Test cricket. Virat Kohli also ended his wait for an IPL title when RCB clinched the Indian Premier League crown for the first time after 18 years. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli - A name that defines passion, Dominance & Aura. He's the Biggest Brand in cricket, the emotion for Billions. His records & his legacy is unmatched. The face of Cricket. - WISHING A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOAT HIMSELF, KING KOHLI. 🐐 👑 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9QxJGfMjtQ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 4, 2025

Fan Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday

There are people who change your life, even if you’ve never met them and maybe never will. For me, he’s that person. I’ve seen him rise, stumble, fight, and evolve from a fiery youngster to a legend at the brink of his career. He didn’t just teach how to be successful in sport,… pic.twitter.com/aOYMPmEyyP — Yash. (@TheSDELad) November 4, 2025

'An Inspiration to Millions'

Virat Kohli - the name itself will go down in history not just as one of the greatest cricketer, but as one of the greatest sportsperson. Generally it's hard to crack two formats, but he cracked all and dominated. An inspiration of millions of people.#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mU1Z19r8KT — Sushant (@Peakkohlism) November 4, 2025

'Happy Birthday King Kohli'

Happy Birthday King Kohli 👑 Only Indian cricketer to win 5 ICC trophies with IPL trophy and BGT as captain. ❤️🔥#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6lF4AR7KJj — Nobody (@mazj2026) November 4, 2025

'Not Just a Cricketer, You're an Emotion'

You’re not just a cricketer, Virat… you’re an emotion. Every time you walk onto the field, it’s not just India that plays — it’s our pride, our hope, our fire that burns through you. 🔥🇮🇳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING KOHLI#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/DG5wMvu5wV — ᴄᴛʟᴛʜᴇx (@Ctlthex) November 4, 2025

'Thank You For Existing, Virat'

Thank you for existing, Virat. You have inspired millions like me. Your journey from a middle-class boy to this country's greatest cricketer is personal to everyone who dares to dream. God bless you, idol.#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qYN4VEL4IS — Aparna ♡ (@cosmic_theory18) November 4, 2025

'The Legend Who Never Settles'

There are cricketers, and then there’s Virat Kohli the embodiment of passion, precision, and perfection. You didn’t just play for India you made us live every moment, feel every roar, and believe in every chase. The legend who never settles 👑🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/jYO8BqxO8e — Manith Reddy ✪ (@imMreddy2) November 4, 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli

Thanks and Happiest Birthday to the one who made us trust God's Plan, who made us love this game like never before, the one who inspired generation, who show that hunger beats talent, the one who made us fall in love with Jersey no 18, who made Test Cricket alive again, who… pic.twitter.com/CKZoZ61Ogs — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 4, 2025

'Game is Richer Because of You'

👑 The King, 🔥 The Run Machine, 🏏 The Chase Master, 🥶 The Clutch God, 🐐 The G.O.A.T 🫶 Virat Prem Kohli 🥰 The game is richer because of you. ❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/HZ4mHeVIAR — KAMAL 🇮🇳 (@punjab010) November 4, 2025

'Happy Birthday to You Virat Kohli'

