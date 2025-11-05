One of the greatest batsmen to ever step on the cricket field, India’s Virat Kohli, celebrates his birthday today (November 5). Born November 5, 1988, Kohli has become a household name across nations, when it comes to cricket, with the India national cricket team batter amassing 27,673 international runs from 553 matches, which include 82 hundreds. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished Kohli on the special occasion. The 37-year-old led India in T20I and Test, and is an ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, and ICC Men’s T20I World Cup winner, apart from being a recipient of several ICC Awards. Fans can check out BCCI's wish for Kohli below. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! RCB, KKR, RR, DC and Other IPL Franchises Wishes Star India Batter As He Turns 37
.
BCCI Wishes Virat Kohli
Rating:5
TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)